Zendaya: NO, the actress is not pregnant

Zendaya finds herself for a few days at the heart of a rumor announcing that she would be pregnant with her companion, actor Tom Holland. Part of a hoax posted on TikTok and Twitter, this rumor has grown to such an extent that the actress has been forced to deny.

Social media madness. In recent days, Zendaya found herself in spite of herself at the center of a crazy rumor announcing that she was pregnant with her companion, Tom Holland. Faced with the extent of this false information circulating on social networks, the star of the series “Euphoria” was forced to react via his Instagram account to put an end to the affair.

“You see now, that’s why I’m staying off Twitter. Anyway, back to the serious stuff, to the shooting of my last Challengers movie,” she said. How did we get here ? Zendaya was caught in the latest trend raging on TikTok, where some accounts are offering compilations of false information before finishing their edit by stating that the people who believed the story to be true had just been “ #Krissed” (to say they were duped) in reference to Kardashian clan matriarch Kris Jenner.

The problem is that, regarding Zendaya, the video was taken at face value by thousands of people. The author of the video launched on TikTok and Twitter was pleased to have “been noticed” after the denial of the actress, obviously happy to have created a planetary buzz.