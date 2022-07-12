Zendaya nominated for the 2022 Emmys thanks to Euphoria 2

If someone was anticipated to be nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awardsit was definitely Zendayathe actress who won the admiration of countless viewers who saw that fifth episode of the euphoria season 2. Since then, the tweets (the series broke a record with 34 million posts on Twitter about its second installment), predicted the recognition of the interpreter in the next installment of the awards that recognize the best of television.

Zendaya is nominated for the Emmys for the second time

have been announced today the nominations to the 2022 emmys and indeed, Zendaya did it again by being Nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. The 25-year-old artist – she is the youngest in the category – is joined by Jodie Conner (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozrak), Melanie Lynsksey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show). .

Zendaya has earned her second Emmy nomination. Lionel Hahn

Stand Still Like the Hummingbird is the title of episode 5 of the HBO Max series. Released on February 6, 2022, it portrays the emotional roller coaster of Rue-Zendaya’s character– after his family discovered that he has not been able to kick his drug addiction. For 54 minutes, the actress plays a frantic escape that ends in one of Euphoria’s darkest moments.

‘It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly draining emotionally, but also physically. Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she suffers. I think this whole episode, there’s a lot of pain and she’s coming to the surface, and it also intersects with withdrawal from her, which is extremely physically painful,’ he said. Zendaya to EW about his performance.

The also singer was not the only one recognized from the production. Sydney Sweeney was also nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, while the series created by Sam Levinson was also nominated in the category of Best drama series.