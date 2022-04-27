Zendaya on Tom Holland’s love and support during the filming of Euphoria and her possible cameo

The second season ended a few months ago, but Zendaya He has talked about everything again. Euphoria once again, and this time it takes us behind the scenes. More specifically, she tells us about her support for Tom Holland during the filming of the last season of the series.

As you may have recalled, Tom himself revealed that he had visited the set of euphoria ‘at least 30 times’ in December 2021 while promoting Spider-Man: No way home. Just a month later, in January 2022, fans spotted Tom Holland sneaking around in a backstage photo of the cast, shared by a crew member. Now, Zendaya opens up about what it was like to have him by her side during production of season two for the first time.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the For Your Consideration event on euphoria, Held in Los Angeles on April 20, the actor was asked about Tom’s time on set and if his presence helped her ‘get out’ of this season’s more emotional storylines.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you because you need it.” said Zendaya, after sharing that he might need a ‘healthy break’ until Rue makes her return for the already confirmed third season. ‘This is not an easy job, so it’s nice to have that to free yourself from from time to time,’ Z continued.

While speaking to ET about Tom, the actress was also asked about her now famous potential cameo appearance. After a popular fan theory broke out on TikTok, Tom himself hinted that the cameo may or may not have happened already.

Zendaya and Tom Holland©Getty Images

A Zendaya she was asked to debunk the rumor during the FYC event and, well, let’s just say that she and Tom are definitely birds of a feather. Asked by the ET reporter to clarify that Tom was an extra in Lexi’s play, Z didn’t hesitate to joke with a sly smile: ‘I don’t know. Who knows? The world may never know.’

Aside from the shenanigans of Tom in Euphoria, The actress also confirmed that she will not be attending the 2022 Met Gala during the event and gave us an important update on the possible air date of the third season of Euphoria. When asked about fan speculation that season 3 might premiere in 2024, Z replied, ‘I think that might be true. Sincerely I dont know. There are some executives who know better than me. You might want to ask them. I’m going to be busy for a while.’

We are waiting patiently! (About.)

Article originally published in Teen Vogue, teenvogue.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.