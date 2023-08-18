Entertainment

Zendaya opens up about the sex scenes she filmed

Actors’ job is not always easy and sex scenes are sometimes very complicated. Pay attention to Zendaya’s testimony!

Zendaya opens up about the brutal sex scenes she filmed, In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, the Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home actress talks about her upcoming film. A tape called Challengers that we heard about recently. In particular, the film star talked about the experience of shooting the sex scenes, which appear more than once in the official trailer.

Challengers trailer includes multiple sex scenes A sex scene that Zendaya will share with two men, Art (Mike Feist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor), the first of whom would become her husband and with whom she would share another intimate moment. The actress explained how the three formed a close relationship behind the scenes, noting how they were patient and really helped each other feel comfortable and come to a conclusion that they could enjoy.

“We found a place where we could hang out,” he said.

“Just being committed to the work, giving each other space, being patient with each other, being very helpful, being in those rooms and talking about everything… I think it ultimately brings us together.” It took us to a place where we could say: ‘Okay, let’s play'”, he explained. Zendaya talks about her experience filming Threesome on the big screen. “I felt like I was, you know, playing the leader. But their performance and how they come to work every day also guides them in a lot of ways.”

The interpreter explained, “After all, there is a group of very passionate alchemists who have no idea how to work potions.” “But for whatever reason, they’re going to try.” zendaya has sex scene experienceincluding an intimate gay moment with Hunter Schaefer’s Jules Vaughn in Euphoria and a semi-nude moment in Malcolm Marie’s black-and-white romance (2021).

