Zendaya Opens Up About Wisdom Teeth-Related Fear She Had During Dune Audition

Zendaya has been on a roll lately, as in addition to her continued time as Rue Bennett on the hit HBO series Euphoriaalso starred malcolm and marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune last year. In the last film, the actress played Chani opposite Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, but when she auditioned for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel written by Frank Herbert (after convincing the powers that be that she should be considered), Zendaya he had to deal with a fear that came from his recent wisdom tooth surgery.

While talking about his work in Dune As part of an extensive profile with W Magazine, Zendaya recalled how the first time she acted out a scene with Timothée Chalamet in the Dune in the audition room, he worried that having his wisdom tooth removed shortly before would give him bad breath. In his words:

I had just had my wisdom teeth removed. My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possibly dry breath.

Getting wisdom teeth extracted isn’t exactly a pleasant experience, but most of us don’t need to worry about auditioning for a major movie soon after going through such a procedure. Unfortunately for Zendaya, that’s the situation she found herself in when she first tried the Dune waters, but their fears ended up being unjustified. Both her surgery and her audition went off without a hitch, and now Zendaya is playing a major role in one of Hollywood’s biggest sci-fi properties.

It is true that Zendaya was not present at Dune during that time, he spent less than four days on set and his screen time was limited to Paul Atreides seeing Chani in his dreams and the character officially debuting towards the end of the film. Still like the original. Dune novel, Chani was introduced as someone who will be quite important in Paul’s life, and you’ll see her a lot more when Dune: part two arrives in 2023. Zendaya is the third actress to play Chani in live action, following Sean Young in the David Lynch film. Dune film and Barbora Kodetová at the then Sci-Fi Channel Dune and sons of dune miniseries.

Open simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22. Dune it was made to critical acclaim and grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office. Since then, it has stood out in 10 categories in the 2022 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. We’ll see if he takes home any of those golden trophies when the 94th Academy Awards airs on ABC on March 27, but for Zendaya, Denis Villeneuve and many others, the Dune the journey does not end. Dune: part two It was greenlit less than a week after its predecessor came out, and the plan is to start filming this summer. In addition to Chani’s expanded role and Javier Bardem’s request for more Stilgar scenes to be granted, the Harkonnen family will also have a greater presence in the sequel.

Dune: part two opens in theaters on October 20, 2023.