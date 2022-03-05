Zendaya Opens Up About Wisdom Teeth-Related Fear She Had During Dune Audition

2022-03-05

Zendaya has been on a roll lately, as in addition to her continued time as Rue Bennett on the hit HBO series Euphoriaalso starred malcolm and marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune last year. In the last film, the actress played Chani opposite Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, but when she auditioned for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel written by Frank Herbert (after convincing the powers that be that she should be considered), Zendaya he had to deal with a fear that came from his recent wisdom tooth surgery.

While talking about his work in Dune As part of an extensive profile with W Magazine, Zendaya recalled how the first time she acted out a scene with Timothée Chalamet in the Dune in the audition room, he worried that having his wisdom tooth removed shortly before would give him bad breath. In his words:

I had just had my wisdom teeth removed. My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possibly dry breath.

