Zendaya or how to wear a total gray look without being boring

At 25, Zendaya is already a style icon in her own right. All the actress’s appearances on the red carpet win the applause of the public and critics and she has shown us that she perfectly masters all trends. It doesn’t matter that she is a dress with details cut out (as he did at the 2021 Oscars), a 3D top (with which he dazzled at the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards) or the looks that blend in with his character in Spiderman. She always has the key to impress and the latest thing she has done is turn a monotone gray look into the most sophisticated bet.

The actress was the great protagonist of the event of euphoria of HBO Max organized at the Museum of the Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles. A date for which she did not need a haute couture dress to shine. She did it wearing a suit from the firm Fear of God and showing that she knows how to assert ‘less is more’ better than anyone else.

Zendaya once again enlisted the invaluable help of her go-to stylist, Law Roach, when it came to choose a suit jacket oversized without lapels and marked shoulder pads combined with high-waisted trousers, straight, and with darts. Two garments that he wore together with a round neck top in the same tone that was adjusted at the waist.

Zendaya finished off the look with Louboutin pumps in patent leather, also in gray, and Bvlgari jewelry. with a look beauty which confirms that the wet hair promises to reign this season, the protagonist of euphoria made it clear that a monochrome look in gray, far from being boring, can be the most sophisticated option.

The keys? Bet for impeccable silhouettes that carry the weight of styling, as in this case the tailored suit that combines two of the season’s trends (the blazer oversized and high-waisted pants) and play with the volumessomething that she achieves in an outstanding way with that top with a puffed body and a tight waist that is a real jewel.

A look with which Zendaya once again recovers the tailored suit for a red carpet, obtaining unanimous applause, as she did in 2019 at the ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party in New York with a two-piece from the men’s firm Berluti.

