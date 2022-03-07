Zendaya picks her favorite albums of all time

Hip-hop has been, without a doubt, one of the most important factors in the growth of Zendaya as an actress since her first appearances in Disney until his stardom in ‘euphoria‘ and if there’s an album to prove it, it has to be ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill‘, his most precious album of all time.

Recently through faroutmagazine, it has been revealed that the actress, who unlike Miley Cyrus or Ariana Grande she did not achieve a rise to the top of the music, she did not let a failure stop her from continuing to reflect her influences in each artistic step she took.

Although it is not so “obvious”, Zendaya he does maintain the rebellion and independence that he learned from this and other albums like ‘444‘ from Jay Z ye ‘Ilmatic‘ from naswhich are his other two favorite albums after Lauryn Hill.

In the interview, the actress commented that for her, highlighting her influences was part of the responsibility that fame brings; showing young people that we should always be proud of where we come from, helps us to better see the path to where we are going, and that kind of thing he learned from albums like ‘Me and My Gang‘ from Rascal Flattsas well as genius Brandy with his ‘Never Say Never‘ from ’98.