Zendaya, pink look from head to toe by Valentino

the style of Zendaya it is very personal. She never stitches without thread. Through fashion, she likes to send messages, to move, to inspire. If she goes to a preview, her styling does some nod to the role she played in the movie. If she goes out on a romantic date on Valentine’s Day, she manages to dazzle in a dress that minutes before was a man’s shirt. She’s the code expert.

Therefore, no one better than Zendaya to dyed from head to toe in fuchsia like the perfect Valentino muse. The young-chosen ‘Fashion Icon’ last year for its good taste – is the image of the legendary Italian house. Already in the firm’s bag campaign, she flirted with neon pink defending a ‘cut out’ minidress by Valentino. Now he shows that the trend color can dominate the entire wardrobe. There is no garment that can resist it.

Zendaya attended the ‘front row’ of the Valentino show in paris fashion week yesterday Sunday March 6 and left everyone present with their mouths open. His appearance was tremendous. He marked style with a ‘total look’ in fuchsia, consisting of a suit with 3d flowers -a classic adornment recovered from the archive by various designers-, and a matching coat. He carried the platforms of the fashionistas also in the daring tone.

Getty Images

We could say that pink is the great inspiration for the collection of Valentino Fall/Winter 2022-2023. The entire assembly of Show It was a Barbie color, and the models also walked the catwalk showing the virtues of this energetic and cheerful shade.

The Carreau de Temple, the 19th century Parisian market where fashion met the ‘insiders’, was filled with life. The effect through its huge windows was overwhelming.

Getty Images

The collection was a tribute to the color pinkand was named Valentino Pink PP Collection. The creative director of the brand, Pierpaolo Piccioli, He showed in his show different monochrome outfits. The PP refers to ‘Pink Peacock’which translated into Spanish is peacock pink

Zendaya she chose the most beautiful Pink Peacock garments and was the guest of honor. She looked like another modelready to raze on the catwalk. His neon suit of pants and jacket made him an infinite silhouette, enhanced by his platforms valentino garavani combined. The masculine jacket and pants of her two-piece featured a work of unique floral applique.

Getty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ combined her elaborate outfits with a plunging neckline shirt who left the last word to his blazer structured.

As accessories, it was complemented with two short necklaces and a chain with a medal golden. Her minimalist hoop earrings went wonderfully with her fuchsia total look. Some jewels that remind us of an Egyptian pharaoh, like her kohl eyes.

Getty Images

The Zendaya’s trending short hair her hair was parted on one side. For makeup, Zendaya put on a defined graphic eyeliner -in the purest style of ‘Euphoria’, the series that catapulted her to success and with which she stopped being a Disney girl- and the right amount of mascara. Some lips naked juicy and strong eyebrows completed his star image.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io