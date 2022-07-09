Zendaya plans to direct an episode of the third season of Euphoria

25-year-old celebrity actress Zendaya is globally recognized for having played MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga and Rue Bennett in HBO’s popular teen drama series Euphoria – 79%. Although the young actress has been praised for her acting in different titles, it seems that she has decided to expand her horizons and enter the world of directing, making her directorial debut with a season 3 episode. of euphoria.

In a recent interview with Vogue Italy (via IndieWire), the Emmy winner said she was initially going to direct episode 6 of the show’s second season, titled “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood.” However, the actress also had to act in this episode, so she did not have enough time to prepare and proceed with her directing plans. Zendaya said the following to the medium:

It is funny. Actually, I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season.

Though Zendaya is opening a space in her schedule with the intention of having the necessary time to prepare for her directorial debut, the actress is part of several important projects, including dunes part 2 of Denis Villeneuve and the tennis drama Challengers directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Currently, Zendaya She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, and her weight as a figure in the middle jumped considerably since her first appearance in euphoria. HBO’s hit series shows audiences a complicated side of adolescence, addressing relevant topics such as substance abuse, grief, mental health, body image disorders, intergenerational trauma and more.

The emotionally raw interpretation of Zendaya as Rue Bennet in euphoria, was praised by critics and the general public, especially in the second season of the show. In a past interview with Vogue Italy, the actress shared that helping other people heal their traumas through her acting gives her a “purpose” in life. In her role as Rue, Zendaya manages to realistically capture the merciless struggle of someone suffering from addiction, and the impact it has on themselves and their loved ones.

This struggle escalated midway through the season, when Rue is seen going into withdrawal, assaulting her mother, and running away from those closest to her. Watching the program, many people felt identified with these difficult moments in the life of the character of Zendayaas these scenes imitated traumatic moments from their own lives or from people they knew.

One of the projects that most excites fans of Zendaya it is dunes part 2, where she will resume her character as the Fremen warrior. We first saw the actress as Chani in the 2021 hit Duna – 75%, award-winning science fiction feature film directed by Villeneuvewith a script written by himself in collaboration with Eric Roth Y Jon Spaiths. In addition to having Zendayathe main cast includes other acclaimed actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista.

