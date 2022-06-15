Zendaya poses in a stunning dress from 1998

Sometimes there are iconic dresses that always remain in our memory. This is the case of Zendaya but it was recently that of Kim Kardashian at the MET 2022 gala.

The dazzling crystal dress she wore is the same one she wore Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Specifically, the one he used to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the president John F. Kennedy.

It is the tight dress with straps in ‘nude’ color full of glitter and crystals, 6,000 in particularhand-sewn and designed by the dressmaker JeanLouis. Its value is very high. So much so that it has been auctioned on a large number of occasions for millions and millions of dollars. That is why Kim wanted to be very careful with this one, so if the dress she wore on the red carpet is the original, the truth is that the one she wore after going up the stairs was a exact replica, but no one noticed.

A dress with history and that is linked to Kim’s



Believe it or not, this dress and the one Zendaya wore at the Time 100 Gala are related. Bob Mackie, responsible for her latest and famous look, was the one who made the sketch of Marilyn’s famous dress and which was later worn by Kim Kardashian.



It is a piece from the Fall-Winter 1998 collection. and it is made of silk and velvet, it has a V-neckline and a corseted upper body from which comes an evasé skirt full of greenish and blue colored panels. She is wonderful with a matching makeup look, especially with the blue eyes and shadow and her straight hair, combed loose and highly polished.

It’s the year to rescue vintage pieces, so it seems…

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io