Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland? She finally responds to the pregnancy rumor

Zendaya pregnant with her first child with Tom Holland?

The interpreters of Spider-Man / Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home will they become parents of a baby? Zendaya would be pregnant with Tom Holland. This is the rumor that was born on TikTok after a prank video showing Zendaya who would have revealed an ultrasound on the networks. Except that this image is fake, the actress who made herself known in shake it up on Disney Channel never posted this video which suggests that she would be expecting her first child. But the pregnancy rumor continued, to the point that Zendaya Pregnant went up in TT on Twitter.

Zendaya Responds…and Denies the Pregnancy Rumor

Zendaya, who had reacted to the engagement rumor with Tom Holland, has also come out of silence for this new rumor concerning a pregnancy. In her Instagram story, this Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Zendaya finally responded to deny. No, she’s not pregnant with Tom Holland (who is also starring inUncharted). “See now, that’s why I stay away from Twitter. They make things up for no reason…every week” wrote the actress you also saw in the series Euphoria and in the movie Dunes.

“Anyway, back to filming Challengers” she added, Zendaya doing…

Read more

Read also

Ayem Nour pregnant? She (finally) responds to the rumors

Khloé Kardashian pregnant: she finally formalizes her pregnancy with a tender message 👶

Emilie Fiorelli pregnant and criticized for her pregnancy: she responds to haters 😡