Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland? The actress reacts

Zendaya is at the heart of many rumors. Would the actress be pregnant with her first child with her darling Tom Holland? The young woman recently reacted and made things clear.

Zendaya and Tom Holland seem to be spinning the perfect love for a few months now. The actress has also made a nice statement to her darling on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. With a tender clicheshe said: “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest”. The fans were conquered by this touching message and the reactions rocketed in comments. And the interpreters of MJ and Peter Parker in Spiderman would they have taken a new step? The two lovebirds are at the heart of a rumor. Many are suggesting that the 25-year-old would be pregnant with her first child with the actor. For good reason, a picture of an ultrasoundpublished on the Instagram account of Zendaya circled the web.

Even public figures reacted to the news. This is particularly the case of the singer Lil Nas X. Only it turns out that this photo is actually false and retouched. The rumor then emerged when a Tiktok user posted this fake ultrasound image. the rapper therefore said: “I hate Twitter because I’m sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via DM about a baby that doesn’t even exist”. Many are those who have therefore fallen into the trap. Unfortunately, the actress is not pregnant. Much to the dismay of fans. And this is not the first time that the young couple has been at the heart of rumors. Last February, the media mentioned the fact that Zendaya and Tom Holland would have bought a house together in london. But the news was quickly denied by the main interested parties.

Zendaya denies viral pregnancy rumor started by a fan on TikTok: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly” pic.twitter.com/ruCZONFJcj —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 15, 2022

Zendaya reacts to pregnancy rumor

Following this intriguing ultrasound photo, there were many reactions. But the most expected reaction was of course that of the main concerned, Zendaya. And it’s done! The actress has indeed spoken about it in a story on her Instagram account. And she is not going with a dead hand. “That’s exactly why I don’t go on Twitter. invented stories for no reason, every week”. That is clear ! Zendaya affirms and confirms not to be pregnant with her darling Tom Holland. A pregnancy therefore does not seem to be on the cards, despite their love and their obvious complicity. For now, the two lovebirds do not yet seem ready to take the next step. After all, they are still young.