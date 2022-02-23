Zendaya reacts to hilarious tripping video

They say that learning to laugh at oneself is one of the most difficult exercises in maturity and confidence in order to accept oneself. A challenge that Zendaya He has shown on countless occasions that he has more than overcome. The actress, in addition to being one of the leading actresses of her generation —as she shows weekly in ‘Euphoria’—, is also one of the funniest characters both on television sets and on her social networks, where she brings together more than 130 million of followers. Not for less she is one of our favorite artists.

Now the game has been played again in his Instagram ‘stories’, where he has rescued a fun video in which he stumbles and has reacted to it by having a laugh with a friend. And it is that if someone on the internet had not seen her slip, now she has made sure that no one is left without taking a look at her and laughing. The moment itself happened recently in Rome, the capital where the interpreter spent a few days promoting one of her films. There, while she got out of the car with her security team and tried to enter the famous Eitch Borromini restaurant – an enclave not suitable for all pockets -, he stumbled airing his hair and almost falling to the ground. This was the moment.

And this is her dying of laughter as she remembers the anecdotal stumble: “They caught me, I cry!”

As expected, the internet has also made the occasional meme of the moment.

Later, she returned to share an image of that same ‘look’ in which she explained that she felt comfortable and very pretty, she is right! Said ‘outfit’ is a new demonstration that the 25-year-old is one of the best dressed figures in Hollywood. Proof of this was this successful black dress that she combined with a cardigan of the same color and Valentino shoes. In short, another success to his extensive curriculum of ‘lookazos’ that we repair here for you.

By the way, just in case you were wondering: her relationship with Tom Holland is going from strength to strength, so much so that the couple has even bought a mansion on the outskirts of London valued at four million euros. Waking up there has to be something euphoric *wink, wink*.

