Zendaya Reacts To Little Fan’s Question After Going From Disney To Euphoria

Your parents are responsible: Zendaya reacts to a question from a small fan after going from Disney to Euphoria

The American actress Zendaya, reacted in a completely surprised way after a small fan attended a press event for the Euphoria series, and he asked her about what it has been like to go from Disney to the controversial and acclaimed HBO Max series.

During a special event, Zendaya and the cast of Euphoria answered questions from the public, before which a little boy questioned her about this jump in her career.

“Zendaya, what was it like going from Disney to this,” he said.

Surprised, the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home said: Please tell me you’re not here for this, your parents are responsible, okay.

Those present and the cast of the series reacted nervously and with laughter, since the Euphoria series is a series of explicit sexual content and the use of recreational drugs.

Even so, the star replied to the little boy:

“It’s a big jump, it’s very different,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Zendaya’s career began more than 10 years ago on the Disney Channel, where she starred in Shake it Up (2010-2013) and later in KC Undercover (2015-2018).

The 25-year-old actress began to make content more in keeping with her age and her contemporary audience, with films like Malcolm & Marie, The Greatest Showman and Dune. She without neglecting her family audience with The Greatest Showman and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.