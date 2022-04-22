Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland cameo in Euphoria

HBO-MAX

The star couple from Spider-Man: No Way Home would have appeared in the HBO Max series. The Street actress answers whether she appears or not!

©GettyZendaya and Tom Holland reunited during the presentation of Spider-Man.

Since Zendaya Yes Tom Holland confirmed their relationship, fans were eagerly awaiting the premiere of Spider-Man: No Coming Home to see them on screen for the first time as a consolidated couple. They not only lived up to expectations, but exceeded them too: they appeared together in interviews, red carpets and created thousands of theories surrounding their romance. In this way, followers began to speculate with an appearance in euphoria by the actor. Did it finally happen or not?

Once the phenomenon of Marvel Cinematic Universe had its official launch, each of the artists resumed their artistic path separately: while Zendaya starred in the hit series of hbo-maxTom Holland released Uncharted. Despite their busy schedules, he held a dialogue with Collider: I would like to be with Jacob Batalon in the background of some Zendaya scenesjust because they are two of my best friends and i would like to do something with them again”.

Endless hypotheses about a possible appearance of actor Peter Parker in euphoria excited the fans. The interpreter of Rue continued to nurture the idea when in dialogue with Entertainment Tonight she argued: “Tom has been a great support throughout the season. We talked about an apparition of him, we joke about hiding it in the background and seeing if anyone can spot it”. Apparently, both would have served their purpose.

In the seventh episode, viewers were assured that the British celebrity made a small cameo which showed him, as he pointed out, in the background of a scene. This was all reaffirmed when footage emerged of Hollande with the cast led by his partner and then photos that exposed him in the middle of the set. Was it the one on the list of extras? Zendaya has the answer and she’s finally spoken about it!

In an interview with Hollywood Access, the Emmy-winning actress answered wryly about the cameo and whether it was really about Tom Holland. ” It might be. It may be true”, he began by saying. And he concluded: “This can neither be confirmed nor denied. The world may never know. ». Although he may be right, users still dream of the possibility that in the third season of euphoriaSpider-Man’s protagonist gets a slightly larger role.

