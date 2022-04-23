Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland’s cameo in Euphoria

Since Zendaya Y Tom Holland confirmed their relationship, fans eagerly awaited the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home to see them on screen for the first time as a consolidated couple. Not only did they meet expectations, but they also exceeded them: they appeared together in interviews, red carpets and created thousands of theories around their romance. In this way, the followers began to speculate with an appearance in euphoria by the actor. Did it finally happen or not?

Once the phenomenon of Marvel Cinematic Universe had its official launch, each of the artists resumed their artistic path separately: while Zendaya was starring in the hit series of hbo maxTom Holland released Uncharted. Despite his busy schedules, he held a dialogue with Collider: “I would love to be with Jacob Batalon in the background of some of Zendaya’s scenesjust because they are two of my best friends and I would love to do something with them again”.

Endless hypotheses about a possible appearance of the Peter Parker actor in euphoria excited the fans. The interpreter of Rue continued to feed the idea when she in dialogue with Entertainment Tonight she maintained: “Tom was very supportive throughout the season. We’ve talked about an appearance of him, we joke about hiding it in the background and see if anyone can spot it”. Apparently, both would have fulfilled their objective.

In the seventh episode, viewers assured that the British celebrity had a small cameo that showed him, as he had pointed out, in the background of a scene. All this was reaffirmed when images of Holland appeared with the cast led by his partner and then photos that exposed him in the middle of the set. Was he the one who was listed as an extra? Zendaya has the answer and she finally spoke about it!

In an interview with Hollywood Access, the Emmy-winning actress answered ironically about the cameo and if it really was Tom Holland. “Could be. It could be true”, he began by saying. And he concluded: “It cannot be confirmed or denied. The world may never know.”. Although he may be right, users still dream of the possibility that in the third season of euphoriathe Spider-Man protagonist gets a slightly more significant role.