Zendaya: Reasons not to watch Euphoria on HBO

When you are a father you will eat eggs, they say. And you will avoid series about teenagers, I add. Especially if they’re as crude as they say ‘Euphoria’ is. “You don’t see her, mother, I know you and you’re going to get sick,” the heir tells me. Let’s finish: the uncle is seventeen years old, and it is he who forbids me to see things. It’s supposed to be the other way around.

But yes, he knows me, he knows us. And he knows that, from the day he was born, we were invaded by a fear that will last throughout our lives, even if the boy passes the oppositions and ends up as property registrar in Santa Pola. It is a preemptive fear, a fear of what might happen to him, of what he is out of our control. The same fear my parents felt for me. And theirs for them.

I also didn’t see ‘We need to talk about Kevin’ at the time, nor have I given ‘Mass’ any chance this year, knowing that both films are magnificent. And, now, I don’t want to see a series about teenagers who use all kinds of drugs, who practice dark and toxic sex, who are tired of living before turning twenty, who grow up in a harmful environment, who try to fight their internal conflicts running down dead ends. I suppose other parents will feel the same way. Because we are selfish and want to sleep at night. Because we prefer to think that this will not happen to our children. Because we believe that they have everything, that they do not carry any burden, that their problems are trifles typical of age, unimportant things.

But it is just as wrong to look at them over our shoulder as to forget that we too were as lost as they were, that we were rebellious and curious, that we felt our hearts galloping like a runaway horse, that “we wanted to be electric, we wanted to be six strings, burn in a just suicidal and glorious”, as Diego Sánchez Aguilar writes in ‘La Cadena del Frio’. The difference is that, in most cases, our hard-core porn was ‘Lib’, our drugs didn’t go beyond smoking and a couple of puffs on a joint, our existential angst calmed down listening to The Smiths or Radiohead and our networks Social networks were reduced to a handful of colleagues. And that is what we identify and control. What has come after, strangely enough, is terrifying to us. We can only trust that everything we have told them, everything we have instilled in them, has penetrated enough to avoid the dangers that lie in wait for them in a world that we no longer recognize.

To the mistake of condescension and forgetfulness of my own adolescence, I have to add another one: the one I make by not watching the series. On the one hand, because according to what has not been seen but what has been heard and read, it is splendid: they speak of a risky aesthetic commitment, of its own atmosphere, of sensory experience, of great analysis of characters, of innovative visual narrative. On the other hand, because closing one’s eyes to a possible reality does not solve anything, and only gives rise to a false tranquility. Mine. Ours.

That’s why I think that, in the end, I’ll end up watching ‘Euphoria’, that “contraceptive series”, as Rosa Belmonte calls it. Even though it will probably take me a lot longer to fall asleep.