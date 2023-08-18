Sports

Zendaya recently debuted a new ‘fliky bob’ that’s giving off ’90s energy. glamor uk

Zendaya is one of our favorite chameleons when it comes to switching up her hairstyle. Sometimes she’s appeared with waist-length waves and curls, then with sleek midi hair — and now she’s introduced a new bob. Of course, the bob itself is nothing new. But Zendaya knows how to put a twist on every look.

Our girl has experience creating countless bob presentations over the years. In this case: the glam ’90s bob and lob. So it’s no surprise that in a new video posted to Instagram, she treated us to another (retro) look we haven’t seen in a while: the flicky bob.

In the post, Zendaya’s hair was gently center-parted, while the ends — which fell over her shoulders — were braided out.

Her roots looked softly watered, which makes sense since the post was part of an ad campaign for the company Smart Water. The dress was also on point for the occasion, with a white wet-look, off-the-shoulder, draped, cut-out dress that looked like it was semi-soaked in H2O. In the video Zendaya asks: “What if there’s no plan in the plan? Refreshing, while the caption added a pun: “When was the last time you stopped and absorbed it all?”

But this wasn’t the first time Zendaya rocked the flicky bob hairstyle. She previously wore a longer, softer version of the look with a full pink suit at the Valentino show last March. Though we’d love to see her latest spin.

How to Re-Create Zendaya’s ‘Flicky Bob’

The good news is that hairstyles are about the style more than the cut, so you can take advantage of the trend right away. And – as Z showed – it works on longer lengths as well. To recreate the Zendaya flicky bob, you must first blow dry and straighten your washed hair. You can then twist the ends into ends with a curling iron or straightener. Make sure you use heat protection beforehand, so as not to stress the ends and prevent split ends. Easy.

This feature originally appeared on GLAMOR Germany.

