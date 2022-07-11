Zendaya responds to pregnancy rumors

Faced with the many pregnancy rumors, Zendaya made a rare statement on her Instagram account to restore the truth.

Recently, videos posted on Tiktok and Twitter pretending that Zendaya was expecting her first child with Tom Holland, have gone viral. Wednesday June 15, the actress of the series “Euphoria”, wanted to deny her speculations and restore the truth. “See now, that’s why I stay away from Twitter,” she wrote in her story. I invent stuff for no reason every week. Before concluding: “Anyway, back to filming ”Challengers””, referring to the new film she is shooting with Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” and Mike Faist of “West Side Story”.

Zendaya denies the rumors

These pregnancy rumors had started circulating on Twitter after a now-deleted Tiktok video showed a fake Instagram post that claimed the ‘Dune’ actress had shared an ultrasound photo. Other photoshopped images of Zendaya with a round belly had also been published. Very discreet about their private life, the actress and Tom Holland only showed their love very recently. Last February, the couple were photographed holding hands in New York to promote Tom Holland’s new film, ‘Uncharted’.

The first rumors about the romance between the two actors of the "Spider-Man" saga began to circulate in July 2021,

