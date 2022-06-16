Entertainment

Zendaya responds to rumors about her supposed pregnancy

During the last few days, users of social networks have done nothing but fuel rumors about the possible pregnancy of Zendaya.

Apparently, the followers of the protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ are eagerly awaiting the actress’s first child with her partner Tom Holland, after a tiktoker viralized a video that showed a post of an ultrasound that Zendaya allegedly did on Instagram and whose copy said “I love you. We are halfway here” and, later, an emoji of a red heart. In addition, she mentioned Holland’s social network profile.

Although later the same tiktoker who had shared the images denied the rumors, Zendaya did not take the statements with humor and responded forcefully in her official accounts.

“They realize. This is the reason I don’t go on Twitter. People make things up for no reason... every week,” wrote the Hollywood star.

In another story, Zendaya posted, “Back to the Challengers shoot anyway,” referring to her upcoming movie.

These are not the only rumors that the actress has had to face in recent weeks. A few days ago a video went viral in which a young woman very similar to the actress received a beating. However, the star’s manager denied any link with the protagonist of the ‘Spider-Man’ tapes.

