Zendaya returns to music

Dancer, actress and singer, Zendaya is a multifaceted artist. The Emmy Award winner has once again immersed herself in music. And it is that the former Disney star has collaborated with Labrinth, the composer of HBO Max scores on numerous occasions for the Euphoria series.

The versatile Disney star, who released a self-titled album in 2013, has co-written two songs for the second season of the hit series: “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song.” Euphoria Season 2 has recently finished airing and actress Zendaya also provided backing vocals to the soundtrack version of the last song.

The star wrote on Twitter: “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for various reasons, but I still love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received over the last few days just for a tiny little toe to dip back into some music means the absolute world for me». Hopefully, we’ll hear more from Zendaya in the future, as Euphoria’s third season is rumored to arrive in 2024.

