Zendaya returns to the red carpet wearing a vintage dress

Zendaya and her fellow actress, Amanda Seyfried, led the red carpet glamor at this year’s Time 100 Gala, which was held in New York City.

The star of “euphoria“, 25, completely turned heads when he arrived at the gala with a blue dress strapless that flowed to the floor and had a unique color block design.

The eye-catching number is something we’d certainly see on her, and it’s been detailed that it’s a dress. vintage from Bob Mackie that reached the floor and highlighted the enviably slim waist of Tom Holland’s girlfriend.

Her long brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in elegant locks that cascaded down her back. Matching the colors of her dress, the former actress of Disney Channel She wore smokey blue eyeshadow that brought us back to the style of her HBO Max series.

For her lips, she opted for a nude lip gloss, giving her complexion a radiant glow. As for her accessories, she shone under the lights of the Red carpet with a dazzling diamond choker and matching pair of earrings. She also wore diamond rings on each hand.

Let’s remember that Zendaya he is among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. He appears in the ‘Innovators’ category of the list among the likes of filmmaker Taika Waititi and Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Of course, our Queen Z was not the only one to lead the red carpet, as Amanda Seyfried also wore a spectacular black dress by Carolina Herrera that stood out for being short in the front and long in the back.