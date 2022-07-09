Entertainment

Zendaya Revealed Her Plans For Her Directorial Debut

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Zendaya He is one of the figures of the moment. The actress has established herself as one of the most in-demand performers of recent times, having starred in the spider man trilogy for Marvel Studios.

Last year he starred in the adaptation dunes by Denis Villeneuve, alongside Timothée Chalamet. Role that will repeat in the sequel Dunes: Part 2which will hit theaters in November 2023. He recently finished filming on Challengersthe new from director Luca Guadagnino.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman knows how to style wide leg jeans to be flattering in your 20s and 50s.

8 mins ago

More than 50 nominations for Apple TV+ productions in Hollywood

9 mins ago

Johnny Depp humiliates Amber Heard and donates money to the hospital that she had promised to donate and never did

19 mins ago

If you liked ‘Intimacy’ Netflix series, these movies and series are similar and you will surely like them too | Entertainment Cinema and Series

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button