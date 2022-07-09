Zendaya Revealed Her Plans For Her Directorial Debut

Zendaya He is one of the figures of the moment. The actress has established herself as one of the most in-demand performers of recent times, having starred in the spider man trilogy for Marvel Studios.

Last year he starred in the adaptation dunes by Denis Villeneuve, alongside Timothée Chalamet. Role that will repeat in the sequel Dunes: Part 2which will hit theaters in November 2023. He recently finished filming on Challengersthe new from director Luca Guadagnino.

Another of his successes belongs to the small screen. Zendaya She is one of the main characters of euphoria, the HBO drama that portrays the complicated life of a group of teenagers. In said fiction, the actress plays Rue Bennett, a young woman with addiction problems who lives with her younger sister and her mother.

Zendaya has several future projects

The second season of Euphoria premiered earlier this year, breaking viewing records that matched those of game of Thrones. Although at the moment details of the third season, which is in development, are not known, the protagonist has big plans for the future of the series.

Recently, in an interview with Vogue Italy, the 25 year old actress was asked about the chance to direct an episode of Euphoria. Coincidentally, the artist revealed that she intended to direct Season 2 Episode 6 “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood.” But she finally didn’t because she didn’t have enough time to prepare.

“It’s funny. He was supposed to direct episode 6, but he finally had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to have enough time so I could do it the right way. So the next season probably explained the actress.

The actress plays the complicated Rue Bennett in the HBO drama

On his way through euphoria, the actress has proven to be a raw talent, who has been able to portray the vulnerability, fragility and versatility required to put herself in Rue’s shoes. Thanks to her performance in the first season she became the youngest winner of the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

In the second season She showed again that she is a great actress. Especially in chapter 5, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”, where Ella Rue goes through a severe emotional breakdown during a family intervention. After demonstrating her talent in front of the cameras, it is not surprising that Zendaya wants to venture into the behind the scenes of the series and contribute their grain of sand from that place.

There are several actors who, in their long strides through a television program, seek to prove themselves behind the scenes. In the case of Euphoria, it will undoubtedly be a novelty, since the entirety of the two seasons of the series have been directed by Sam Levinsonwho is also a producer and writer for the drama.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!