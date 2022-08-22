Zendaya revealed that a third season of “Euphoria” is coming – Revista Para Ti

After the success of the second season, the actress gave more details about the next season that will be released in 2024.

“euphoria”, the series that stars Zendaya, is one of the favorites of the HBO Max platform. A short time ago they released their second season and now they revealed more details of what is coming.

However, the creator of this American adaptation, Sam Levinson, is involved in a new production for the streaming platform, so the new season of euphoria It will take time for its third installment and this could be at least in 2024.

Zendaya, in addition to being an actress, is also a producer of euphoria and is nominated for an Emmy for Best Dramatic Actress, for her impersonation as “Rue”, which adds up to 16 nominations for this American television award.

“Rue” is the central character of the series and the future that this will have will be in a much harsher reality than the one she had in high school. As revealed by Zendaya herself in an interview with hollywoodreporter : “It will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school”.

“I want to see what Rue is like on her journey to sobriety, how chaotic it can be,” says Zendaya of “Rue” who would go through a life dilemma in which she would also find her companions. “All the characters are trying to figure out what to do with their lives once High School is over, what kind of people they want to be,” added the young actress and Tom Holland’s partner.

Zendaya who is listed as executive producer, indicated that the third season would add much more interest than the second for relating more to little explored charactersnot only the stories of Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer), the central couple in the story.

“The special thing about this season was that we were able to dive into other characters in a much deeper sense,” Zendaya mentions. “I think we can do it again in the third. There is so much talent out there that you want to make sure everyone gets their chance.”, concluded the producer and actress.

Euphoria.

“Euphoria 3”: Synopsis

Given the dynamics of the previous two seasons, the series will most likely continue where it left off at the end of the second season. Let’s remember how her finale was: Lexi’s work was a shock to all her companions, or the relationship between the young woman and Fezco, two antagonistic personalities who have dazzled us watching movies together in the second season. However, also seen how the second season ends, it may be that his “illegal” business separates them.

On the other hand is Cassie and her relationship with Nate is not healthy at all. There is a desire to see how this three-way story between them and Maddy ends. We have suffered enough with Cassie’s behavior in these past episodes and her emotional dependency on that boy with a turbulent character.

As for Nate, he reported his father’s abuse to the police. There is no character with more demons inside than the one brought to life by Jacob Elordi. We will see if in this third season he changes his record. The fact of denouncing his father (who has abandoned his family) seems like a starting point from where the kid wants to do things right.