Zendaya revealed that Rue was going to have a different ending!

Zendaya confessed that Rue was going to have a much darker ending in Euphoria, but she and Sam Levinson decided to change it.

During a talk with Variety, Zendaya revealed that his character in euphoria was going to have a sad and hopeless ending, so together with the writer Sam Levinson, decided to change it because it was necessary to bring a “message of hope” to young fans of the show.

“And in the middle, Sam [Levinson] and I called each other and said, ‘We can’t leave her here. She means too much to us and she means too much to too many people. So we switched gears and felt it was necessary to bring hope to the conversation. Because I think there are too many people, especially during this pandemic, who need that. And you need to be reminded that you are valid and worthy of love and forgiveness, and that you are not your worst moment.” Zendaya

rue revealed in the final moments of season 2 that she managed to stay clean for the rest of her school year, ultimately reconciling with several people in her life, except Jules, since neither of them was ready to forgive. However, in the last episode, Zendaya’s character looks healthier, laughs and has a good relationship with her family.

I had already warned

Before the season two premiere of euphoriaZendaya He warned on social networks that Rue was going to hit rock bottom and that the show would explore darker and more complex themes, so he asked his fans a lot of responsibility to understand the characters and not judge them.

“This season, maybe even more than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with issues that can be triggering and hard to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.” Zendaya

However, while the show showed us Rue walking away from everyone she loved and nearly dying from drugs, in the end, Zendaya explained that the script is based on experiences the writer-director himself had as a teenager. Because of this, she hopes that Rue can turn her pain into something extraordinary. “Rue would be fine because Rue is a version of Sam [Levinson] And Sam is who he is, and he was able to take all that pain and turn it into this beautiful drama television series years later.”

