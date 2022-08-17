Zendaya reveals details of the third season of ‘Euphoria’ – Film and TV – Culture

The actress Zendaya, who stars in the successful series ‘Euphoria’, revealed that for the third season the circumstances would force the plot to leave the school year behind.

The production for the “small screen” has gained fans from different young people and users of the streaming from HBO. Her story involves different aspects of adolescence and also social problems, in addition to a very unique style that has captivated audiences.

In the voice of its protagonist, the story of the series will have a new twist and, now, the experiences that its characters have in spaces other than high school would be told.

(Read: Why has the HBO series Euphoria been a success? This is what critics say)

“It will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school (…) I want to see what Rue is like on her journey to high school. sobrietyhow can it be chaotic”, expressed Zendaya in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In this way, he announced that his character, Rue, would go through a vital crossroads. “All the characters try to figure out what to do with their lives once high school is over, what kind of people they want to be,” she said for the quoted medium.

(Also: Netflix reveals the shocking trailer for the new season of ‘Cobra Kai’)

According to the protagonist of this series, which recounts the life of a group of students in a high school in the United States, in the new season each of the characters could be explored in depth and aspects that, until now, were unknown.

“I think we can do it again in the third. There’s so much talent out there that you want to make sure everyone gets their chance.”, added the actress.

Zendaya revealed details about the new season of ‘Euphoria’. The story would be developed in spaces other than high school and its characters will have a deeper exploration.

The first installment of ‘Euphoria’, based on an Israeli production with the same name, was released in mid-2019. It is written and directed by Sam Levinson; its protagonist is Zendaya, who won the Emmy award for best actress in 2020 thanks to her portrayal of Rue in the miniseries.

(You may be interested: Actor Ezra Miller asks for help: ‘I have mental health problems’)

On January 9, the second season of the successful production. Another aspect that could explain, according to critics, its success is that it deals “openly” with topics such as sex, drug addiction, prostitution, love, among others.

On this occasion, Zendaya herself warned the public about this matter on her social networks: “This season, perhaps even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with issues that can be difficult to watch,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old actress, who has had leading roles in other film projects such as Marvel’s Spiderman he asked to see the production “if you feel comfortable” with the narrative aspects of the series.

TIME