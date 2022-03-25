Zendaya reveals her favorite album of all time

Zendaya has become the actress of the moment in the whole worldor. The American sweeps her role in the series ‘Euphoria’, where she does a sublime job, shining like never before. Just as she was also highly applauded for her role in ‘Spider-man’ or ‘Dune’.

Some titles with has put aside the adolescent roles that until relatively recently accompanied himafter rising to fame as a “Disney girl” in 2010, thanks to the Disney Channel series ‘Shake it up’, where she shared the spotlight with Bella Thorne.

During these years, Zendaya has carved out a bright future for herself as an actress in her own right, as well as an artist and dancer., despite the fact that for some time he has had his musical career in the background. Recently, she was asked in an interview about her musical references, something that the actress is very clear about.

The actress is a big fan of hip-hop, a genre that has always generated great curiosity and admiration for her. Reason for which, she began with urban dance, with which He showed great talent on the Disney Channel series ‘Shake it up’.

Zendaya revealed in said interview that for her the best album of all time is: ‘The miseducation of Lauryn Hill’an album published in 1998, when she was only two years old and that shows that her parents instilled music in her from a very young age.

On the other hand, his other favorite albums are ‘4;44’ by Jay-Z or ‘Illmatic’ by Nas. Just as he is a big fan of the American country band Rascal Flatts, or the king of pop, Michael Jackson.