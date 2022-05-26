Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Current Player, Snubbed LeBron!

New darling of movie fans, Zendaya has already had the opportunity to collaborate with LeBron James in his functions. And yet, it is another star of the league that she acclaimed when naming her favorite NBA player!

Like her companion Tom Holland, it is impossible to miss her on the big screen in recent months. Zendaya multiplies the big roles in Hollywood, and is now positioned as one of the most fashionable stars of the 7th art these days. Despite her busy schedule, she still manages to follow the NBA with one eye, and had the chance to rub shoulders with its greatest representative a few months ago.

Zendaya names her favorite NBA star and forgets about LeBron

Featured cast member of Space Jam: A New LegacyZendaya displays an excellent relationship with LeBron James. The King has shown it several times during the promotion of the film.. And yet, this agreement with the young actress did not allow her to completely win her heart. Indeed, the latter preferred Stephen Curry to him as the favorite player in the league!

This is why Stephen Curry is the greatest player of all time… I love her🤤 pic.twitter.com/mewfWbRnyD — RoMo (3-1)💙💛 (@joaco_r0m0) December 21, 2021

Read also

“Luka Doncic will never be as strong as LeBron, and here’s why”

Journalist : Favorite basketball player?

Zendaya: Currently, Steph Curry!

No offense to LeBron JamesZendaya’s preference is therefore rather in the direction of Golden State, and more precisely of Steph Curry. Good news for… Jordan Poole, who had tried his luck with the actress a few years ago on a publication by Klay Thompson’s ex, Laura Harrier!

Laura Harrier: Romantic evening in London ❤️💎🇬🇧

Zendaya: ❤️😩

Jordan Poole: Zendaya, Klay Thompson, double date? 😂

Despite her closeness to LeBron James, Zendaya seems to favor a Steph Curry style of play. Hats off to the mimicry of the broken wrist, worthy of the Chef on the NBA courts!