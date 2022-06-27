Zendaya reveals herself playing tennis on the set of her next film

Zendaya is one of the hottest actresses around. After making her debut at Disney, the young woman experienced a meteoric rise thanks to the Euphoria series. She has since starred as MJ in the new Spider-Man trilogy.

And at the moment, the actress is preparing her next film, called Challengers. This feature film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino. This Italian filmmaker is particularly known for having directed Call Me by Your Name, released in 2017. Fresh out of the filming of Bones & All, Luca Guadagnino also plans to make a biopic on Audrey Hepburn.

But for now, all his attention is focused on Challengers.

In the shoes of a tennis player

Zendaya will be the main character of this feature film. And in addition to starring in this one, she will also produce it. To see what it will give, however, it will be necessary to be patient. Challengers won’t hit theaters until August 11, 2023.

We got a video of Zendaya playing tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/nW8FhLAVgh — Bre (@dayaforever_) June 26, 2022

In the meantime, a short video showing Zendaya on the set of this movie has surfaced online. In this one, the actress is dressed in a tennis outfit and is holding a racket. This video gives us a first look at what Zendaya will look like in Challengers.

A tantalizing synopsis

In this film, Zendaya will play the role of Tashi Donaldson. This tennis player has decided to put her career on hold to coach her husband, Art Donaldson, who will be played by Mike Faist. The latter will do everything to become world champion. Tashi will then enter him into the Challenger event. During this one, Art will have to face one of Tashi’s exes who will be interpreted by Josh O’Connor.

Challengers will be one of the films in which we can see Zendaya in 2023. Indeed, the actress will also be showing Dune: Part 2. This film directed by Denis Villeneuve will be released on October 20, 2023. Its shooting should begin at the end of the summer. This frees up time for Zendaya to focus on filming Challengers.

According to our sources, would have received 13 million euros to shoot in this feature film.