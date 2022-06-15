Zendaya reveals how “scared” she was to shoot this ‘Euphoria’ episode

The season 2 of ‘Euphoria it was highly anticipated by fans of the series that for 3 years They waited for its premiere, due to the break caused by the pandemic. It’s been a few months since its last episode premiered, but there are moments that are still highly commented.

Now it’s been Zendayaone of the stars of the series, the one She has told what moment was especially hard for her. In a interview with Andrew Garfieldhis filming partner in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, the actress has especially referred to episode 5.

In that episode, which kicks off the second half of the season, Rue faces her drug addiction again by lying to her mother and sister. He finally leaves home when she is discovered, after Elliot and Jules talk to her family. Her mother tries to get her into rehab, but she runs away, trying to find drugs wherever she goesand putting his life at risk.





In a meeting organized by Variety, Andrew Garfield asks him specifically about that sequenceand what it was like to get into character at such a difficult time for Rue: “It’s difficult to specify that there is a specific process for this. For me, playing Rue, from my experience, is a privilege. I’ve had the luxury of putting myself in his shoes for a while. And I feel very close to Sam Levinsonbecause Rue is largely based on her experience as a teenager.”

“rue has become an amalgamation of my experiences, their experiences, and our collective painseen through the eyes of a drug addict,” said the ‘Dune’ actress.





Zendaya as Rue in ‘Euphoria’ | hbo max



“I believe that the goal was to show her as human as possiblee, without feeling ashamed at the same time for the devastation and ugliness that precisely a human can reach. Me I was so scared to shoot that episode. It was written before the pandemic, and I was horrified to shoot it“, Zendaya has confessed about her character.

It also tells that a lot of people asked him if he was alright after it premiered the episode, and how her portrayal of the character affects her: “I am very protective of Rue.. And therefore, with all the people he represents, and I know that many times the world is not as kind to those people as I am.And that’s hard for me, you know?”

