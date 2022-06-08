Zendaya reveals why she could never be a pop star

Zendaya revealed the reasons behind her decision not to be a pop star. In conversation with Andrew Garfield for Variety, the star of euphoria explained why he decided to choose the path of acting and not continue with his musical career.

What did Zendaya say?

As part of the new season of Actors on Actors, Zendaya joined Andrew Garfield to discuss her latest TV roles. On the occasion, the actress reflected on her current career and why she was the right decision not to follow the music.

As he explained, the pressure you receive as a celebrity It’s already too much and I couldn’t deal with what it means to be followed 24/7. “I talked to Sam Levinson [creador de Euphoria] about this. I don’t think I could have been a pop star.”Zendaya shared.

“As actors, there is a certain level of anonymity that I can have, something that I really like”, continued the actress about the differences between the musical world and the cinema. I can introduce myself through a character that no one has to know everything about»he added.

It should be remembered that, after being part of Disney series, Zendaya was shaping up to be a pop star like other actresses who have passed through the chain. In 2013 he released his self-titled debut album, which is so far his only album.

However, that Doesn’t mean I’m completely far away of the music. Through film and television, Zendaya continues to explore the world of songs with musical tapes like The Greatest Showman. In addition, he has a song on the soundtrack of the second season of Euphoria.

In addition to music and anonymity, The actress and Andrew Garfield also discussed the power of telling stories as tough as the one in the HBO series. On the occasion, he revealed that he had prepared a lot for one of the darkest chapters of the series.