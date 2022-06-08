Zendaya reveals why she left her music career

Our hearts are broken! There is no doubt that Zendaya she is a transverse artist. Acting, singing and dancing are some of her talents that she has shown throughout her career.

It is a matter of remembering its beginnings in Disney ChannelHowever, the actress doesn’t want to relive those pop star days.

Zendaya He gave an interview with his partner, actor Andrew Garfield, for Variety magazine, making clear the reasons why he chooses acting over music.

During a discussion about fame and the projections placed on actors by being the center of attention by viewers, the protagonist of euphoria nothing was saved.

Why did Zendaya give up her music career?

“I was talking to Sam (Levinson) about this earlier. I thought I didn’t know if he could ever be a pop star,” Zendaya told Variety magazine.

“It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, that I really like,” Tom Holland’s girlfriend acknowledged.

“And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character and no one needs to know. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time,” Zendaya continued.

“I like the idea that someone else, that is, Rue (of euphoria ), take care of that and I can, “he said.

“Set Limits,” added Andrew Garfield.

“Yes, limits. Learn what it means to me,” the former Disney Channel star explained.

These Zendaya sayings come from her personal experience with her short music career as she used to be a pop star.

Replay

In 2013, Zendaya released his first studio album, Replaytogether with the label of Disney.

Almost three years later, Zendaya signed with Republic Records and launched a collaboration with Chris Brown titled something newwhich seemed to indicate that there was more music to come.

However, after this release, Zendaya completely retired from pop music. series for The Greatest Showman, Smallfoot, and Euphoria.

Read also: MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Check out the full list of winners



