Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Skipping the 2022 Met Gala

Every first Monday of May, the famous summoned by Anna Wintour (the organizer of the event) put on their best clothes to attend the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. An appointment that this year will be held on May 2, just eight months after the last edition. On this occasion, the theme of the event is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, but we could well say that it will be disappointing, because one of our favorite ‘celebs’ will not attend: Zendaya.

Edition after edition, the actress caused a real impact with her ‘looks’, such as when she dressed as a modern Cinderella in 2019. The actress, who was also absent from the soiree in 2021, has revealed the reason why she will not attend this year. And the truth is that it is quite justified.

“Sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I’ll be working,” he said. “His girl of hers has to work and do some movies, so I wish them all the best. I’ll be playing tennis,” the ‘Euphoria’ actress said of her (non) attendance at the gala in an interview with Extra TV. When she says that she will be playing tennis, she is referring to the shooting of ‘Challengers’, a drama about the world of professional tennis.

The incredible ‘Modern Cinderella’ dress that Zendaya wore to the 2019 Met Gala. Karwai TangGetty Images

Zendaya never disappoints with her looks at the Met Gala, and we would have loved to see her pick this year. What also makes us very sad is not being able to pose as a couple with Tom Holland (we are big fans of lovebirds, we confess).

In short, we will always remember some of Zendaya’s best ‘looks’, like that incredible two-piece with ‘glitter’ that she wore to the 2022 Oscars, or during her last red carpet with an elegant gray suit.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io