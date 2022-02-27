Zendaya Rocks On-Trend White Stilettos For 2022

Zendaya has shown to know – on numerous occasions – that the heeled shoes They have always been part of our wardrobe collection. Over the years, however, we have seen how they have been relegated to the background due to the rise of alternatives that distill comfort and elegance everywhere, as is the case with sneakers, Mary Janes, ballerinas…

Although it is true that the celebrities and the style prescribers they keep suing comfortable in extreme to its constant acquisitions, there are some heeled shoes that challenge the trends emerging in terms of accessories. It’s about the stiletto heel designs in white. A timeless staple in which it has been seen sheathed Euphoria performer Zendaya, in one of his recent public appearances.

Zendaya wears a mini dress and white stiletto heels

Often Zendaya shows the planet stylistic bets that oscillate between the functional and the groundbreaking –even transgressive–. Even so, her eternal ability to be extremely versatile has led her to dazzle us with dream sets defended in an elegant key. And it is that the young actress, in addition to causing endless applause after each one of her film releases, was destined to establish herself –in the same way– style icon.

The Luxury Law Instagram account has released one of the latest looks of the protagonist of Dune. Zendaya has been shown, this time, sheathed in a metallic trend mini dress full of brooches, the same ones that also show off the long coat with which the styling has been completed. Two pieces belonging to Maison Valentino that combine perfectly with the white stiletto shoes What does it carry?

How to wear white shoes with stiletto heels in an elegant key

The white stiletto shoes will become the best alternative to the other designs seen on the catwalk and that will reign in 2022. Because the style formula presented by Zendaya It is only one of the thousand options that exist to wear said shoe. Knowing this, we have set up a Style guide with the best sources of inspiration for the next Spring-Summer 2022.

With blazer and leggings

Victoria Beckham is, without a doubt, the ultimate expression of elegance. The designer landed at the Supriya Lele show to Fall-Winter 2022/23, during London Fashion Week, with a two-tone look. The celebrity who shows how to bring the black and white binomial to success, combining a black blazer and leggings and white stiletto shoes.