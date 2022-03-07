Zendaya rubs shoulders with Lewis Hamilton while dazzling in a pink suit at Paris Fashion Week

SPIDER-MAN star Zendaya dressed up yesterday at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, 25, wore a pink Valentino suit to the fashion house’s womenswear show.

Inside, he sat next to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 37, who was dressed in all black with matching goggles.

Last month, The Sun revealed that Zendaya and Beyonce are in talks to team up on a remake of the movie classic Imitation Of Life.

The groundbreaking 1934 film, remade in 1959 starring Lana Turner, tackles issues of race, class and gender as an aspiring white actress takes in an African-American widow whose mixed-race daughter longs to pass as white.

A source from the film said, “Imitation Of Life is recognized in the film world for the issues it tackles, and they seem more relevant than ever right now.

“Everyone wants Zendaya in their movies right now, but it seems like this could be the movie that would take her to the next level and really get some awards.

“Beyonce has immersed herself in a few projects, like Disney’s Lion King, playing the role of the lioness Nala.

“But now she wants a project that she can really sink her teeth into, so she’s very interested.”

If Zendaya and Beyonce do sign on for the film, which is still in the early stages of development, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve worked together.

Zendaya appeared in Beyonce’s All Night music video in 2016.

Speaking of her that year, she said: “I’m obsessed with Beyoncé and have been since I was born.

“Just to be there and really learn from her and see how amazing she is, how detail-oriented, it was great to just sit and watch.”

