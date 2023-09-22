Zendaya saves Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from his greatest enemy MCU made the mistake of canceling MJ’s crucial fight scene from ‘No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home was fun in many ways, especially with the multiverse synopsis, the film turned out to be a special addition to Tom Holland and Zendaya Spider Man Franchise. Undoubtedly, this was a pioneering step.

The movie did great, bringing all three Spider-Men together was truly a great experience, and seeing Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was the pill of nostalgia happiness every MCU fan wanted. Additionally, notorious MCU villains were tagged with web-crawlers.

Marvel concept artist shares Zendaya’s MJ and Green Goblin battle

That would have been nice to see. zendaya’s The role played by Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson in the battle with the infamous MCU villain Green Goblin willem dafoe since Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man universe. Recently, Marvel Studios concept artist Phil Saunders shared never-before-seen concept art showing Zendaya’s MJ Vs. The Green Goblin’s final battle in the $1.9 billion movie.

“This was one of the most fun keyframes we did for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.'” In an earlier version of the script, the Green Goblin stabbed Spidey just before MJ fell on his back and managed to put the antidote needle into his neck. “It was great to work on the dynamics of this composition to capture the drama of this moment,” Saunders opens up about deleted scene (via) direct,

In Saunders’s fight photo, the Green Goblin draws Tom Holland’s Peter Parker wakes up by his throat while Spider-Man’s blood appears on the Goblin’s weapon. MJ came to the rescue and jumped on the Goblin’s back with the antidote to cure him of his madness and send him back to his world.

Marvel kept Willem Dafoe a secret for a while

Looking at the box office numbers of the MCU, it looks like Marvel has cracked the box office code. However, it has never been easy, especially when it comes to keeping it a secret to impress fans. The producers of Spider-Man: No Way Home also hid Dafoe from the spotlight for a while, at least while he was filming his scenes. In his conversation with Jimmy Fallon showDafoe revealed how Marvel kept him out of the news.

“They did, they did. And he did it beautifully. And, at first, I thought, you know, these movies – these Marvel movies have such a strong fan base. People are very curious about them. Even as they are being created, people are still trying to figure out what is going on. But they actually decided that they would keep certain elements secret. And I won’t explain what some of these elements are for those who haven’t seen the film. But, for me – yes, when I went to the set, they would make me wear a black cloak and always put me in a car with dark windows. And they didn’t want me to hang out anywhere because they didn’t want me to be with anyone in the movie.” Dafoe told Fallon.

Dafoe was skeptical of the idea at first, “I didn’t think it would work,” I have added. But, in reality, it happened, “And right before the movie was released, they started dropping some kind of hints in the trailers.” It was good as he said. Dafoe’s appearance in the film was incredible, with the actor reportedly performing his own stunts in the film.

Source: direct, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,