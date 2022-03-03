Zendaya says goodbye to Euphoria with behind-the-scenes photos and videos

After several weeks waiting for the release of the euphoria episodeshis second season has come to an end, leaving many tears in its wake. The production of hbo max has proven that watching a series has become an experience that is lived on social networks. Minutes before the premiere, Twitter was already on with the expectation of what would happen in the final chapter, while on Instagram, the protagonists’ photodumps were immediate.

Zendaya, who masterfully played Rue Bennet in the second season of Euphoria, was the first to say goodbye (for now) to the series that gave her her first Emmy. The actress posted a behind-the-scenes image on Instagram accompanied by her castmates Angus Cloud (Fezco) and Maude Apatow (Lexi).

‘It has been a long, but beautiful journey. Last day of Euphoria for a while… We hope you enjoy them!’, the also singer wrote as a farewell to a story that kept all her followers on edge for eight Sundays in a row. Not for nothing, it became the most commented series on Twitter in all of history, according to a recent report from said social network.

Zendaya He also gave his followers some brief sequences with his castmates through his stories, including a video about the viral fight between Cassie and Lexias well as images of the moments with Labrinth, the British composer who composed the soundtrack for euphoria and with whom the actress collaborated to create a version of the theme I’m tiredone of the most moving of this season.