Zendaya says helping people overcome trauma through her acting gives her a purpose

Zendaya, a famous 25-year-old American actress, singer and model, is one of the most influential celebrities today; With thousands of fans rooting for her, she has become an icon in fashion, film, and television. Throughout her career, Zendaya has been praised for her work on a variety of projects, including her performance as Michelle Jones in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man saga, her role as the Fremen warrior Chani in Dune, and her role as Rue Bennet on HBO’s popular teen drama series Euphoria.

In recent years, Zendaya’s presence in the industry has increased dramatically, and her weight as an artistic figure in the industry has increased considerably since her first appearance in Euphoria. HBO’s hit series shows viewers a complicated side of adolescence, and addresses relevant topics such as substance abuse, grief, mental health, body image disorders, intergenerational trauma and more.

Zendaya’s photo during the last Time 100 Gala on June 8 in New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Zendaya, who was lauded by critics and audiences alike for her emotionally raw performance as Rue in the show’s second season, recently shared that helping other people heal from their traumas through her acting gives her a “purpose” in life. In her role as Rue, the actress was able to realistically capture the merciless struggle of someone dealing with addiction, and the impact it has on themselves and their loved ones.

That struggle escalated midway through the season, when Rue is seen going into withdrawal, assaulting her mother, and running away from those closest to her. Many people identified with these difficult moments in the life of Zendaya’s character, as they were scenes that imitated traumatic moments in their own lives or in people they knew.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Zendaya said she felt “incredibly lucky” when she heard people feel connected to Rue and her other roles. The actress stated the following:

Continue reading the story

Sometimes I feel a bit silly being an actress. Because it’s like I’m making a living from something fictional, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories I’m telling and the reasons behind them. Especially recently with Euphoria, a lot of people have reached out and shared their experiences of connecting with her, in the sense of loss, addiction, grief, or mental illness and their struggles with that. People find their points of connection with these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and have been able to heal and grow and learn and repair parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. . That gives me a purpose.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Zendaya denies being the victim of this horrible viral video