Zendaya says helping people overcome trauma through her acting gives her a “purpose”

Zendaya, a famous 25-year-old American actress, singer and model, is one of the most influential celebrities today; With thousands of fans rooting for her, she has become an icon in fashion, film, and television. Throughout her career, Zendaya has been praised for her work on various projects, of which her performance as Michelle Jones in the saga of spider-man from Marvel Studios, her role as the Fremen warrior, Chani, in Dune – 75%, and her role as Rue Bennet on HBO’s popular teen drama Euphoria – 79%.

In recent years, the presence of Zendaya in the industry has risen impressively, and her weight as a figure in the middle jumped considerably since her first appearance in euphoria. HBO’s hit series shows viewers a complicated side of adolescence, addressing relevant topics such as substance abuse, grief, mental health, body image disorders, intergenerational trauma and more.

Zendaya, who was praised by critics and audiences alike for her emotionally raw performance as Rue in the show’s second season, recently shared that helping other people heal from their traumas through her acting gives her a “purpose” in the show. life. In her role as Rue, the actress was able to realistically capture the merciless struggle of someone dealing with addiction, and the impact it has on themselves and their loved ones.

This struggle escalated midway through the season, when Rue is seen going into withdrawal, assaulting her mother, and running away from those closest to her. Many people felt identified with these difficult moments in the life of the character of Zendayabecause they were scenes that imitated traumatic moments of their own lives or of people they knew.

In an interview with Vogue Italy, Zendaya she said she felt “incredibly lucky” when she heard people feel connected to Rue and her other roles. The actress stated the following:

Sometimes I feel a bit silly being an actress. Because it’s like I’m making a living from something fictional, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories I’m telling and the reasons behind them. Especially recently with Euphoria, a lot of people have reached out and shared their experiences of connecting with her, in the sense of loss, addiction, grief, or mental illness and their struggles with that. People find their points of connection with these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and have been able to heal and grow and learn and repair parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. . That gives me a purpose.

Zendaya He began his artistic career in 2010, playing Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel original series, shake it upa show he starred in with Bella Thorne. In 2013 she participated in dancing with the stars, a television program where she shone with her incredible dance ability. In 2017 we saw her in The Greatest Showman – 54%, musical film directed by Michael Gracey, with a cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Also, the actress appeared as Chani in the 2021 hit, Dunemulti-award winning science fiction feature film directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a script written by himself in collaboration with Eric Roth Y Jon Spaiths . In addition to having Zendayathe main cast includes other acclaimed actors such as Timothée Chalamet, rebecca fergusonJason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista. Zendaya prepares to return in Dune Part 2.

