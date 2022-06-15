Zendaya says she doesn’t know if she could be a pop star

Zendaya’s fans know that she has a beautiful voice and even he released a single album in 2013, when he was still very young.

However, his career as a pop singer did not take off, standing out as a film and television star.

Zendaya recounted a conversation she had about this with Sam Levinsondirector of the series in which he stars euphoriawhen he spoke about it.

“I was talking to Sam about this before. I was like, I don’t know if I could be a pop star. It’s because as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, that I really enjoy,” she said.

She continues: “And I can classify my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and no one needs to know. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely Rue, can take care of these things.”

His only solo single released in 2013, “Replay”, reached number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.

Today, the video clip has more than 200 million views on YouTube.

Although she doesn’t consider herself a pop star, Zendaya continues to sing in movie musicals as “The Greatest Showman” and releasing original songs for the Euphoria soundtrack “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song” in collaborations with Labrinth and Dominic Fike.

We may not get a solo album from Zendaya anytime soon, but we can always re-listen to her old songs, even the ones from the series. shake it up from Disney Channel, found on Spotify and Apple Music.