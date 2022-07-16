Zendaya Says She “Won’t Cook Again” After Receiving Stitches

Although Zendaya is perfect in my eyes, even she suffers mishaps from time to time. This time, the actress and singer suffered a bloody accident in the kitchen for which she had to receive stitches, and she made her 148 million Instagram followers aware of this incident.

“Look… this is why I don’t cook,” she wrote in the first image she shared of the incident. In the photo you can see his finger wrapped in a bloodstained bandage and a cast. Are you getting dizzy too or is it just me?

An hour later, Zendaya revealed that her finger had to be sewn up by medical professionals, which isn’t exactly pretty.

“My first points lol I’m never cooking again ❤️,” she captioned the final photo in which she tagged her assistant Darnell Appling.

While this was going on, fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the fact that the actress’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, once revealed to Heart, “Every time I [Zendaya] kitchen, [ella] he’s millimeters away from cutting off his fingers.” I don’t know about you, but personally I would have loved to see what his texts were like yesterday while it was all going on, though I doubt Tom actually said “I told you so” until after it was all over.

Elsewhere in the Twitter universe, people pointed out that this isn’t the first time Zendaya has recovered from an emergency, noting that she also had an unfortunate incident the night before the 2017 Met Gala after having an allergic reaction.

Nevertheless!!! The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actress has had some really good news lately, as earlier in the week she received three (!) Emmy nominations. The actress has made history by becoming the youngest performer to be nominated twice at the Emmys. After receiving the news, Zendaya took to Instagram and shared the sweetest message:

“I am so proud to work by your side and CONGRATULATIONS I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who has connected with our series, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this series is what it is because of your heart, and thanks to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly, thanks to @televisionacademy for this amazing recognition. Here we are Emmy nominees again!!!”

Honestly, even I would trade a few points for such an amazing achievement. ❤️

