Zendaya sends him a tender message on Instagram

The interpreter of Spider-man, Tom Holland, blew his 26 candles on June 1st.

Also to discover: “I know that the protagonists of my films will always be black women”: Zendaya confided in her ambitions as a director

To celebrate his birthday, his darling actress Zendaya with whom he shares the screen in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 15, 2021, sent him a romantic message on Instagram by posting a photo of them, in black and white, accompanied by the message: “ Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3 “. This post has had a huge success since it has been liked more than 22 million times. Since comedian Tom Holland and Zendaya made their relationship official in November 2021, it’s become harder for the star couple to keep a low profile. But both want to protect their privacy and their life as a couple as much as possible, as the actor confided to GQ magazine: “ I’ve always wanted to keep my private life to myself, because I already share so much with everyone. We kind of felt deprived of our privacy. It’s not that we weren’t ready to talk about it, it’s just that we didn’t want to “. The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and since then it’s been mad love.

Recently, Zendaya was at the Cannes Film Festival, alongside American actress Anne Hathaway for the new Bulgari advertising campaign.