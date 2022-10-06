Zendaya set fire to social networks again with her transparent Valentino look

She is one of the most requested actresses of the moment. Is that Zendaya Not only is she a young and talented artist, but ever since Disney discovered her, she has outdone herself, shattering all expectations and stepping into the shoes of the richest and most complex characters. In the last time she tried the facet of her producer in euphoria, In addition to being one of its protagonists, she also sings and models for renowned brands. She is not very assiduous to social networks but every time she shares a publication she manages to set them on fire and take all eyes. Does she already she saw her the last photos of her dressed in valentine?

the actress of euphoria attended the event of the Italian brand that was held as part of Fashion Week in Paris, France, showing a spectacular outfit. Zendaya She wore a black shorts and jacket with a transparent fishnet-style blouse and stockings formed with Valentino’s initials.

the outfit of Zendaya Not only did he attract attention in the parade, but also on social networks, after he uploaded photos of the event. “The Valentine Girl” wrote the young actress in the publication. Yes ok, Zendaya She is not very active on social networks, every time she makes a new publication, she turns Instagram upside down, where she has more than 153 million followers. A few hours after publishing the photos of her in the parade of valentinethe post of the co-star of Spiderman already adds more than eight million likes and thousands of comments.

Zendaya set social media on fire with her see-through Valentino look.

Zendaya, the also author of the book Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Teen Years With, has ventured into fashion design by forming a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, becoming the global ambassador of the brand. Together they have launched signed collections such as Tommy x Zendaya, which are mostly inspired by the 70s and are focused on highlighting black culture in the United States, as well as including plus sizes and thinking about clothing for women over 70 years of age.

Similarly, he has been seen regularly at the MET Gala, where he made his appearance for the first time in 2015 and has set a trend for his looks. Several media outlets have named her as one of the best dressed celebrities under 30.