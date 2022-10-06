Entertainment

Zendaya set fire to social networks again with her transparent Valentino look

She is one of the most requested actresses of the moment. Is that Zendaya Not only is she a young and talented artist, but ever since Disney discovered her, she has outdone herself, shattering all expectations and stepping into the shoes of the richest and most complex characters. In the last time she tried the facet of her producer in euphoria, In addition to being one of its protagonists, she also sings and models for renowned brands. She is not very assiduous to social networks but every time she shares a publication she manages to set them on fire and take all eyes. Does she already she saw her the last photos of her dressed in valentine?

the actress of euphoria attended the event of the Italian brand that was held as part of Fashion Week in Paris, France, showing a spectacular outfit. Zendaya She wore a black shorts and jacket with a transparent fishnet-style blouse and stockings formed with Valentino’s initials.

