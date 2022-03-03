Zendaya sets the style in an easy look with glass stockings

Zendaya and Tom Holland do not hide their love, prohibited by the production company but that has finally triumphed. The couple formed by the co-stars of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ They were photographed by paparazzi last night holding hands and leaving a New York City hotel restaurant together.

We start the week celebrating Valentine’s Day, and everything seems to indicate that Hollywood’s fashion lovebirds decided to postpone their romantic evening until Wednesday. So much Zendaya Coleman (25) What Tom Holland (25) They were amazing with their coordinated looks in gray and black. A common trend of twinning that we see in the most established famous couples.

Tom Holland He was very elegant in a gray suit with a black polo shirt that gave him a mature touch but that favored him. Zendayafor his part, captivated us with a easy outfits at night.

The ‘Dune’ star wore a short shirt dress SUV that works both during the day and once the sun has set. A garment that could pass for a male shirt XXL which gave it a casual and very current air.

Zendaya got the expert night touch by combining her dress with some crystal stockings to the last. He put on matching velvet heels and marked his silhouette with a croco Belt, also black, with a shiny gold buckle.

The shirt dresses of all lengths (mini, midi, extra…), they are basic wardrobe essentials that are always taken advantage of. If you bet on neutral colors -like the black model that Zendaya wore for a February look- you can wear the garment all year round. The trick is to add trendy accessories according to the season. We anticipate that floral shirt dresses are the ‘must’ of spring.

The crystal stockings are worn and a lot according to Instagram. They are classic and always look good. They stylize the legs to the maximum and with stilettos make one kilometric figure. With sandals and platforms they also give good results to accompany us in night looks.

The talented couple has been spending a lot of time together lately. in January, Zendaya and Tom Holland They visited their family in London. Although they keep their relationship relatively private, Tom Holland explained in an interview in November 2021 his reasons. He is so jealous of his intimacy because he already shares so much of his life with the world. Something in which he agrees with Zendaya.

