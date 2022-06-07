Zendaya shares a cute photo with Tom Holland on his birthday

He arrived on the grid.

Zendaya shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her and boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram on Wednesday in honor of her 26th birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to whoever makes me the happiest <3,” she captioned the snap of her and her “Spider-man: No Way Home” co-star.

This is the first image Zendaya, 25, has posted of herself and Holland on her Instagram profile.

The couple’s fans and friends immediately gushed in the comments section how “cute” they looked together in the photo.

Zendaya and Holland sparked dating rumors for years after their respective starring roles as Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

However, Page Six was the first to officially confirm the romance in July 2021 with the release of steamy photos of the duo kissing inside a car.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Since then, the couple – nicknamed ‘Tomdaya’ – have been more open about sharing their love for each other with the public.

Holland previously wished Zendaya a happy birthday with this photo on her Instagram.

In April 2021, Zendaya opened up about what it was like to have Holland as a support system as she navigated the acting world.

“I think it’s great to have that support and that love around you, because you need it,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight about helping Holland part ways with her hit show. from HBO, “Euphoria”.

Page Six confirmed that Holland and Zendaya were a couple in July 2021. Reuters

“It’s not an easy job, so it’s good to have this to free yourself from it from time to time.

Holland reiterated a similar sentiment to The Associated Press in December, saying, “The greatest way is just camaraderie, you know, like two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same issues at the same times, have a shoulder to cry on, was a huge thing for both of us.

He also wished Zendaya a happy birthday on his Instagram, captioning a sweet selfie of the couple on the set of one of their ‘Spiderman’ movies, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when you’re ready xxx.