Zendaya Shares a Powerful Statement After Her Emmy Nomination

This year’s Emmy nominations list sees euphoria from HBO Max in the running for multiple awards, thanks to the show’s stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya. Sweeney was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Cassie and Zendaya for Best Lead Actress, along with the show itself, which has been nominated for Best Drama Series. Two songs from the series soundtrack are also up for awards, and Zendaya has writing credits for both.

Zendaya’s nominations see her making Emmy history as the youngest producer ever nominated, as well as being the first black woman to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year. Receiving the praise from her, the 25-year-old actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking her co-stars from euphoria and series producer Sam Levinson.

“Making this show with this cast and crew with the most incredibly talented people that I have the privilege of learning from every day has been the highlight of my life.” Zendaya commented. “I am very proud to work by your side and CONGRATULATIONS! I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our program, it is an honor to share it with you…”

This year’s Emmy Awards will take place on September 13.