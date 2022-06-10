Zendaya shares a sweet photo with Tom Holland on his birthday

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me happiest <3," she captioned the snap of her and her "Spider-man: No Way Home" co-star.

This is the first picture Zendaya, 25, has posted of her and Holland on her Instagram profile.

Fans and friends of the couple immediately raved in the comments section about how “cute” they looked together in the photo.

Zendaya and Holland generated dating rumors for years after their respective starring roles as Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

However, the romance was officially confirmed in July 2021 with the release of steamy photos of the couple kissing inside a car.

Since then, the couple, nicknamed “Tomdaya,” have been more open about sharing their love for each other with the public.

In April 2021, Zendaya opened up about what it’s been like having Holland as a support system as she navigates the world of acting.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need it,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight about Holland helping her break away from her hit HBO show, “Euphoria.”

“This is not an easy job, so it’s nice to have that to free yourself from from time to time.”

Holland reiterated a similar sentiment to Associated Press in December, saying, “The best way is just fellowship, you know, like two friends who come together, experience this world, go through the same problems at the same times, have a shoulder to cry on. in , it has been something enormous for both of us”.

He also wished Zendaya a happy birthday on his Instagram, captioning a sweet selfie of the pair on the set of one of their “Spiderman” movies, “My MJ, may you have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when you’re awake xxx”.