Zendaya shows off Euphoria-style eyeliner to enlarge the look and look elegant at 20

Zendaya reminds us again of the reason why she is one of our style and fashion gurus, because during the 94th edition of the Oscars she wore a very fun makeup, as well as defined that reminded us of ‘Euphoria’, so get inspired in this look to try it this season. She will surprise you how well she will match any outfit!

If you want to give your day-to-day makeup a refresh, this idea is perfect for you, especially because it combines colored eyeliner, risky strokes, as well as many other trends of the season.

Zendaya shows off Euphoria-style eyeliner at the Oscars

During the important ceremony in the world of cinema, the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ modeled silver shadows from the tear duct to the mobile eyelid. Her eyes were defined with black eyeliner that lengthened her gaze and added depth. We love how it looks!

Photo: AFP

His proposal suggests us to try metallic, neon or vibrant colors in eye makeup, one of the favorite trends of spring, to which glitters will also be added in the tear duct, above the cheekbones or below the eyebrows, so dare to use them.

You, would you bet on such fun makeup as the one Zendaya used during the Oscars red carpet? We love the end result.