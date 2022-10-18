Zendaya shows off her ‘abs’ on the Oscars red carpet

Zendaya loves this moisturizer for oily skin

After a few years complicated by the pandemic, The red carpet of the Oscars shines again like never before. Yes, the awards gala is fine, but that coming and going of flashes capturing the stylistic bets of the celebritieswe simply love it! Even more so when we knew that Zendaya was going to parade for her. And yes, the dark circles and bags that, right now we have to see this miniparade, are more than justified by the impressive appearance of the actress. (Although, we admit it, we have already added the anti-dark circles masks that Selena Gómez uses and that cost less than 5 euros to the basket because we have run out of them and we do not want to stop looking radiant).

For the occasion, the actress opted for a two-piece set. A high-waisted silver skirt covered in Valentino signature sequins and a short silk satin shirt in an ecru tone. A style that, beyond imposing itself as one of the outfits most applauded of the night, left her impressive belly exposed.

Getty Images

A stylistic pattern, it should be noted, to which the actress resorts quite a bit, either through a two-piece set, openings on the sides or, simply, transparencies in the fabrics. But how could she not do it! Let’s be honest, if we all had those awesome ‘abs’ we’d be showing off whenever we have the chance and you cannot deny us that there is nothing better than this red carpet, even if your name is not nominated!

The secret of the spectacular figure of Zendaya

Especially if, like Zendaya, you don’t like to exercise because these flashes they become pure motivation. Remember that in The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe actress pointed out that, despite have done different sports During her childhood, she hated training and, therefore, she resorted to wigs, inventing a character, to get extra motivation. And she hears, she sees that it works perfectly. In addition, beyond following a good exercise routine, Zendaya has a predilection for yoga and above all, for the dance

Dance has made her muscles tonefavoring their flexibility and resistance, thanks to the challenge One Song Workout which, as the name indicates, is designed to carry out a intense routine in the three or four minutes How long is the song? A complete wonder that will leave you like new.

Also, her diet also favors her spectacular figure since, beyond being a vegetarian and a bit of a sweet tooth, she tries eat very balanced and avoid sweets. And yes, with that impressive belly, we are sure that she has achieved it.