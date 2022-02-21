Zendaya shows off her ‘fashion’ skills with a silk and knit look

They say that those who have magic do not need tricks. TO Zendaya left over from the first. The protagonist of ‘Dune’ was hypnotic with her latest styling ‘street style’, as simple as infallible. Zendaya Coleman combined a jumper oversized with a silk skirt, both garments in different ranges of whites. He put on some black ankle boots and instantly achieved the look of February that we want to copy tomorrow to go to the office.

The Zendaya’s style It is praised and recognized all over the world. At 25 years old, she has been the youngest woman to win the award Fashion Icon awarded by the CFDAthe council of American fashion designers.

For a walk around the Big Apple on a gray day, Zendaya showed off her stylist skills with the mix of satin and knit that always works. With the captivating image of her he approached the shop Bulgari on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Zendaya -which also made history in the Emmy Awards for winning the statuette Best Drama Actress in 2020 for her role in ‘Euphoria’-, she looked comfortable and flattered in her ecru sweater over a long, sparkly white skirt. Her black ankle boots gave the color counterpoint to her outfits of winter.

Tom Holland’s current partner -whose romance was banned by the producer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ so that the personal lives of the protagonists would not interfere with the film’s outcome- continues to wear the short red hair with whom he flirted at the end of 2021. It seems that the result convinces him. He will defend his new color for a good season.

The former Disney Channel star took styling into her turf by adding a statement pearl necklace. A very feminine accessory. Zendaya We are won over by the details. To enhance her predominantly white wardrobe, she made a matching manicure to the last.

